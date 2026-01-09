Renee Nicole Good is ALL OF US

Renee Nicole Good’s murder is a tragedy, and sadly, not an anomaly. Wednesday’s horrifically fatal ICE shooting shattered a young family and sparked widespread public outcry. It also unleashed one of the right-wing’s most vicious collective disinformation campaigns to date.

Annastacia Belladonna, State Director of Common Cause Minnesota, joins Jen from the Twin City to reveal details straight from her team on the ground. The two react to new footage obtained from the shooting officer’s phone, ICE’s developing sense of power, and actions we can all take to protect each other from ICE.

Annastacia Belladonna-Carrera is the executive director for Common Cause Minnesota. Annastacia leads Common Cause Minnesota’s work in identifying and developing equity-based, strategic grassroots alliances to achieve collective democracy-based outcomes for Minnesotans. Annastacia previously worked as legislative director for a Minnesota state agency, the Minnesota Council on Latino Affairs (MCLA).