Late Friday afternoon, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump Administration could not justify the deportation of Venezuelan immigrants with the Alien Enemies Act. Norm, Steve Vladeck, and Katie Phang immediately went live to give their reaction and explain what it all means.
Katie Phang, Steve Vladeck and Norm Eisen react to Supreme Court bombshell!
A recording from Norman Eisen's live video
May 16, 2025
