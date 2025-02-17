Jen Rubin and Heather Cox Richardson on the broken promise of presidential integrity

On this Presidents’ Day, or Contrarians’ Day as we’re calling it, Jen Rubin and Heather Cox Richardson discuss how the once taken-for-granted principles of presidential honesty and integrity—mythologized since George Washington and the cherry tree—became eroded in recent decades by cynical (Republican) politics to a present in which the president and his party can lie to the American people with impunity.

Heather Cox Richardson is a professor of American history and a prolific author. Her Letters from an American newsletter educates millions of daily readers about the historical precedent or, increasingly, the unprecedented nature of our political landscape.