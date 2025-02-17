Playback speed
Jen Rubin and Heather Cox Richardson on the broken promise of presidential integrity

Jen Rubin and Heather Cox Richardson discuss the values that once defined the American presidency and call for a restoration
Jennifer Rubin
and
Heather Cox Richardson
Feb 17, 2025
66
85
On this Presidents’ Day, or Contrarians’ Day as we’re calling it, Jen Rubin and Heather Cox Richardson discuss how the once taken-for-granted principles of presidential honesty and integrity—mythologized since George Washington and the cherry tree—became eroded in recent decades by cynical (Republican) politics to a present in which the president and his party can lie to the American people with impunity.

Heather Cox Richardson is a professor of American history and a prolific author. Her Letters from an American newsletter educates millions of daily readers about the historical precedent or, increasingly, the unprecedented nature of our political landscape.

