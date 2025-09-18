Live Chats
The Tea w/ April ft. Mandela Barnes and Derrick Johnson
Free speech was the topic of the day all across America on Thursday after comedian Jimmy Kimmel was suspended from his late-night show by ABC for comments about the alleged shooter of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk — and April Ryan brought the tea to the topic with her guests, former Wisconsin lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes and NAACP Presiden…
The danger in stoking fear to scapegoat political enemies
Near the climax of the great American political thriller “The Manchurian Candidate,” the Soviet sleeper agent wife of vice presidential candidate Johnny Iselin (she played brilliantly by Angela Lansbury; he modeled on the red-baiting Sen. Joseph McCarthy)…
Split Screen: Listening as an act of resistance
For The Contrarian, I usually write about visuals—how images shape our understanding of power and politics. Today, I want to write about sound. Specifically, the sound that has become the unwelcome soundtrack to daily life in Washington, D.C.: helicopters
