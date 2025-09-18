The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Gun violence is an uniquely American problem: Kris Brown in conversation

"The frustration is knowing what works and having, fingers point in every direction except the one that can actually prevent the next shooting."
Kris Brown's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Kris Brown
and
Jennifer Rubin
Sep 18, 2025
Share
Transcript

Guns are the #1 killers of our kids. This is a completely preventable tragedy and a uniquely American one at that.

Jen is joined by Brady President Kris Brown to discuss why we need to hold the gun industry accountable, the connection between suicide attempts and gun ownership, and how gun sellers play on young men’s desire for masculinity.

Kris Brown is the President of Brady. Ms. Brown started her career on Capitol Hill working for Rep. Jim Moran, advocating for the bill that would eventually become the groundbreaking Brady Bill requiring background checks on federally licensed gun sales. Ms. Brown has also served as the Chief Legal Officer to a publicly traded company based in Switzerland and as a lawyer practicing at the law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Check out Kris’ Substack Locked and Unloaded here!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture