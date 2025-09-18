Healthcare for millions of Americans is on the brink because of Republicans: Neera Tanden in conversation

Jen is joined by Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden to discuss the looming threat of a government shutdown, Republicans’ efforts to gut healthcare, and the future of the free speech.

Neera Tanden is the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress and the CEO of the Center for American Progress Action Fund. She was previously the Domestic Policy Advisor to President Joe Biden and director of the Domestic Policy Council, overseeing some of the administration’s signature achievements, including efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs and expand health insurance coverage.