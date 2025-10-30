Evening Roundup, October 30
Featuring "The Tea" with April Ryan, Joyce Vance, & Kelley Robinson; Susan Corke; Senator Jacky Rosen with Jen Rubin; Brian O'Neill; Meredith Blake; Shalise Manza Young; Anonymous; & RJ Matson
I think the most frightening aspect of this Administration, and the one we most need to fight against, is the slide into becoming a police state. The Senate just voted against tariffs on Canada and Brazil. While these resolutions may not stand, at the very least they seems to portend that there is some life still left in GOP. Hopefully they are beginning to see the bigger picture because it does NOT seem to show preservation of liberty for all. So, while there is much to protest/fight against, it is the militarization against Americans that truly worries me.
Prosecutions Have Never Been This Vindictive—or Meritless Trump threatens the rule of law like it's his job.
