The MAGA GOP Doesn't Care If You Starve: Sen. Rosen on SNAP, Shutdown, and Senate.

The clock is ticking on SNAP benefits. If Republicans, who market themselves as the “family first” party, fail to reach an agreement on emergency funds for SNAP, millions of Americans will lose the ability to feed their families.

Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) joins Jen from her D.C. office to expose the hypocrisy of Trump and his MAGA lapdogs, who bathe in their riches as their constituents struggle pay for groceries, rent, and their healthcare premiums. “It’s absolutely ridiculous that the narrative from many of my Republican colleagues are like, ‘well, if they want to eat, they should get a job and work hard,’” Sen. Rosen recounts with a disgusted shake of her head. “Will you tell that to the disabled veteran or to the senior, or to the children or to the people who work really hard but just don’t make enough?”

Jacky Rosen is a U.S. Senator from Nevada. She serves on the Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees and has been a leading advocate for veterans, renewable energy, and affordable health care.