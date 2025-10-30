The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

Wendy horgan
2h

Thank you Professor O'Neill. A very disquieting post. Alerts us that behind the fun in watching clips of Japan's PM rescuing the US President, there are serious consequences from these appeasement policies from US allies.

As you write, "Russia and China don't need to out-maneuver the US militarily when Washington's partners perform restraint instead of resistance."

Any US allies out there not bending the knee?

KnockKnockGreenpeace
28m

"When discretion sits in the White House, predictability sits on the edge of a pen. "

"Discretion" is a generous term; "whim" would be more apt regarding Mister Narcissist. And we can extrapolate O'Neill's insights to U.S. law firms, universities, media co.s, and anyone else targeted on a butthurt whim.

Veruca Salt forcibly learned her lesson. Time to teach Mister his.

