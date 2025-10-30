The Contrarian

DS
10mEdited

Thank you for this post. As someone who visited the White House after graduating high school in 1979 the demolition of the East Wing hit doubly hard. Its destruction is indeed an apt illustration the harms this Regime is inflicting on us.

We the People must stand fast and refuse to return to Gilded Age with all its ills.

