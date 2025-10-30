(Biden White House photo)

By Shalise Manza Young

As we approach the one-year mark of the presidential election that gave us whatever all of this madness is, it is even clearer that Vice President Kamala Harris was right about pretty much everything.

But she’s a woman. And Black and Indian. And allegedly has a funny laugh. So here we are.

In the mere 107 days she had to make her case, Madam Vice President told us, again and again, exactly what Donald Trump would do were he to be elected president again. And she wasn’t being philosophical—usually, she was using his own words, and frequently she was giving voice to some of the myriad racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, un-American goals spelled out in Project 2025.

She told us his tariffs would be a “sales tax” on households, which is true in effect. But more pointedly, she said in September 2024: “He’s just not very serious about how he thinks about some of these issues. And one must be serious and have a plan — and a real plan that’s not just about some talking point ending in an exclamation at a political rally, but actually putting the thought into what will be the return on the investment; what will be the economic impact on everyday people.”

Harris was right. Trump’s approach to tariffs can at best be described as scattershot. At his absurd “liberation day” event, he unveiled the “reciprocal” duties he was imposing on a number of countries—and the incredibly remote Heard and McDonald Islands, which are not only not sovereign nations, but they are inhabited by penguins and penguins only.

The stock market took a sharp dive in the aftermath of the announcement, showing again what a super-smart, no-one-has-ever-been-smarter dealmaker Wall Street-obsessed Trump is. Since then, he’s paused and unpaused tariffs and changed the percentages wildly for China and Canada based on petty grievances and vibes. His stance toward China in particular is causing great damage to American farmers, the vast majority of whom voted for him.

Speaking to the Congressional Hispanic Conference before the election, Harris spoke of Trump’s vague mass deportation plans.

“Imagine what that would look like and what that would be? How’s that going to happen?,” she said. “Massive raids? Massive detention camps? What are they talking about?”

Right again.

The regime has spent millions to hire masked goons whose only real qualification seems to be seething racism, given recent reports that many can’t pass a simple fitness test or open-book exam. And they have carried out Kavanaugh stops that are becoming more violent by the day, disappearing non-criminals, separating families and roughing up American citizens.

Florida hastily built a swampland gulag to detain hundreds of men; conditions were deplorable, and a judge ordered it to be closed within months. Now billions of dollars are being funneled through the Navy to speed up construction of what can only be called concentration camps; they are expected to hold up to 10,000 people each.

Harris told us that Trump would destroy the Department of Education. This is another one that came directly from him and is also in Project 2025. The department historically does not set curriculum; rather it has supported communities with funding for special needs programs and mental health counselors.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon stopped allocation of billions of dollars already earmarked by Congress, and the Supreme Court gave the regime the green light to slash the bureau and cut half the workforce.

Harris warned that Trump would give tax breaks to billionaires and make working families foot the bill.

She warned of Trump’s decree that he would be a dictator.

She warned that Trump would persecute those he called “the enemy within,” including “radical left lunatics” and his personal enemies and would use the National Guard or military against them.

After Harris warned that Trump would send the military into American cities—which, again, Trump himself mused about—the Hill ran an opinion piece with the headline “Kamala’s newest lie.”

Surprise, surprise: Federal agents and National Guard troops have descended on cities Trump has long equated with violence, including Washington, D.C., and Chicago (though both had seen significant drops in their respective crime rates before he intervened), and has sicced his corrupt attorney general, Pam Bondi, on New York Attorney General Letitia James and former head of the FBI Jim Comey, who both face flimsy charges.

At Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s ridiculous “look at me, I’m the big boy!” gathering of all of the country’s generals and admirals in September, Trump dropped his idea of using cities as “training grounds” for troops.

Weird that Harris wasn’t lying. At all.

What Harris said about Trump at rallies and in interviews wasn’t guesswork. It wasn’t her being hyperbolic. She got everything directly from him. She was warning us using his words and those written in a 900-page screed put together by the Heritage Foundation.

But she’s a woman. And Black and Indian. And allegedly has a funny laugh.

And thus many couldn’t bring themselves to vote for her, even as she was pledging to restore the right to abortion care, protect voting rights, raise taxes on billionaires, increase the child tax credit, help first-time home buyers with down payments, and ban assault weapons.

So here we are.

Shalise Manza Young was most recently a columnist at Yahoo Sports, focusing on the intersection of race, gender and culture in sports. The Associated Press Sports Editors named her one of the 10 best columnists in the country in 2020. She has also written for the Boston Globe and Providence Journal. Find her on Bluesky @shalisemyoung.