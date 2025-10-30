The Contrarian

Greg Lesoine's avatar
Greg Lesoine
7h

Yes, absolutely Kamala Harris was right about everything, but this country was too macho, too racist, too ignorant to vote for her. Instead, we have a convicted felon, a pathological liar and epic narcissist as authoritarian "leader" of the US (actually, only of "his" people). Voting is a privilege not to be used haphazardly. It should be used wisely if democracy is to prevail in our country.

KnockKnockGreenpeace
7h

I do wonder if the "but Gaza" argument by nonvoters (or third-party voters or secret Trump voters) was a convenient excuse for their aversion to her ... funny laugh.

