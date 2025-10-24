The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
24m

After reading all of the stories in today’s version of your newsletter, I feel the need to eat about eight of those chocolate peanut butter bars!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
16m

Follow Trump’s grift in White House demolition and pardoning a convicted Bitcoin billionaire with this interactive relationship map

https://thedemlabs.org/2025/10/24/follow-trumps-grift-in-white-house-demolition-and-pardoning-a-convicted-bitcoin-billionaire/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture