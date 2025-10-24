We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Birdie

Age: 3

Breed: ??? (We fostered her as a bottle baby after she was dropped off in a box of 30 kittens at a local shelter.)

Hobbies: Joining walks with the dog. Prowling the neighbor’s garden. Secret missions after dark. Weeing in the skink.

Best Moment: When we foster “failed” and adopted her. We had a strong track record of fostering kittens and returning them to the Humane Society when they were old enough to be adopted. But Birdie needed surgery to correct an inverted eyelid and had to stay in our care for a few extra weeks — long enough to melt our hardened hearts. She’s been with us ever since.



Worst Moment: When she brought a live juvenile rat home as her personal plaything.

Editor's Note: For a special Halloween installment, we're compiling a collection of pets in costumes.