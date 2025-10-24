It seems that every day brings a new story about tech, entertainment, and media companies bending the knee to the Trump administration.

Just this week, the president used money from Comcast, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and other corporations. to demolish the East Wing and begin transforming the White House into a Temu Versailles through the construction of a giant, gilded ballroom no one asked for. As if that weren’t enough, Spotify and other streaming services are also playing ICE recruitment ads, triggering online calls for boycotts.

Even before Trump returned to office, Disney settled a nuisance lawsuit that paved the way for him to sue other news outlets, and last month the company temporarily pulled Jimmy Kimmel off the air for making a joke the president didn’t like. Paramount cancelled Stephen Colbert, settled a ridiculous lawsuit of its own in order to get approval for a corporate merger, then put Bari Weiss in charge of CBS News.

It’s getting harder and harder to watch movies, binge TV shows, listen to music, or read books without feeling like you are underwriting the end of democracy and the rise of the tech oligarchy.

Thanks to rapid media consolidation over the last decade, most film studios, record companies, and publishing houses are part of a few increasingly enormous conglomerates. And the problem is only poised to get worse. Warner Bros. Discovery, which was formed via merger just three years ago and includes one of Hollywood’s most storied film studios plus CNN, HBO, and a bunch of other TV networks, is now exploring a sale. Paramount has reportedly made three offers to buy the company in the last month, which should terrify anyone who wants to keep John Oliver on the air.

It is all pretty dire. But as the backlash to Kimmel’s suspension proves, consumers in the United States can still send a powerful message by spending (or not spending) where they like. There are also a growing number of apps and streaming services offering thousands of movies, TV shows, and books for little to no money.

With that in mind, I have compiled a guide to free and cheaper-than-your-cup-of-coffee at-home entertainment options for the politically conscious cord-cutter.

PBS Passport

What it is: It’s not a standalone streaming service but rather a benefit for PBS members at participating stations that allows viewers access to a vast on-demand library of PBS programming. Here’s how to sign up.

What it costs: Most stations extend streaming benefits to members who donate $5/month or more. Check with your local station for specifics.

What’s good: You can access thousands of episodes of PBS mainstays like Masterpiece, Antiques Roadshow, NOVA, American Experience and Ken Burns documentaries.

It’s an easy way to support public broadcasting in the face of decimating cuts by the Trump administration, while getting a whole lot of entertainment in return.

The catch: You have to be a sustaining member of your local PBS station in order to access PBS Passport, and each station sets minimum qualifications. Content offerings vary by location, and there isn’t much kids’ programming. (However, PBS Kids, a separate app and website with shows like Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Arthur, and Wild Kratts, is totally free.)

Kanopy

What it is: A free video streaming service available to library members. You can sign up here or download the app.

What it costs: Nothing.

What’s good: Kanopy is ideal for the cinephile on a budget, with a great selection of independent films, classic movies, documentaries, and international cinema available at no cost without commercials. It has partnerships with leading companies like A24 and Criterion Collection, and offers more than 30,000 titles, from Parasite to Chinatown. It also has kids’ programming and lots of British TV. Did we mention no ads?

The catch: You need to be a member of a participating public or university library in order to set up an account. Each month, you get a set number of tickets to use, and some titles “cost” more.

Hoopla

What it is: Similar to Kanopy, Hoopla is a free media streaming platform that’s available to library members. You can register here.

What it costs: Nothing.

What’s good: Users can access movies and TV shows, plus audiobooks, e-books, magazines, and even music, so you can listen to the new Taylor Swift without going on Spotify.

The catch: You need a valid library card at a participating institution, and the number of titles you can borrow a month will vary depending on your library.

Libby

What it is: An app that allows you to borrow e-books, audiobooks, and magazines from your local library and read them on your phone, tablet, or e-reader. You can sign up here.

What it costs: Nothing.

What’s good: Pretty much everything, as long as you’re not hung up on reading books in print.

The catch: You need a valid library card at a participating institution, and offerings will vary based on your library.

Tubi

What it is: Tubi is a free, ad-supported streaming television service with 100 million active monthly users. You can watch here or via the app.

What it costs: Nothing, and you don’t have to create an account if you don’t feel like it. But you do have to sit through ads.

What’s good: Tubi is home to more than 300,000 movies and TV episodes. It has a huge number of popular series and modern classic films, like Legally Blonde and Heathers, including many that are not on Netflix (there’s even a category called “Not on Netflix”).

The catch: It’s owned by Fox.

PlutoTV

What it is: Pluto TV is also a free, ad-supported streaming TV service ( or FAST, to use the industry jargon) offering a mix of on-demand movies and TV shows and live TV channels.

What it costs: Nothing.

What’s good: If you like classic TV, Pluto has a lot of it, including both on-demand options and a host of specialized live channels where you can watch episodes of Dynasty, The Hills, I Love Lucy and Murder, She Wrote 24 hours a day, if that’s your thing (no judgment here). Since it’s owned by Paramount, it features a lot of shows from CBS and MTV, plus an entire channel devoted to 70s cinema.

The catch: It’s owned by Paramount.

The Roku Channel

What it is: A FAST service that offers 80,000 on-demand movies and programs and more than 500 live channels.

What it costs: Nothing, but there are premium add-ons.

What’s good: The Roku Channel simulates the experience of cable TV with channels for news, sports, and entertainment. It also has some original programming, including The Great American Baking Show, and is the home of This Old House for you home improvement fanatics. You don’t have to be a Roku owner to use it.

The catch: It’s available on most, but not all, smart TVs, but you can download the app to your phone or watch online at TheRokuChannel.com. CEO and founder Anthony Wood is a major Republican donor.

Sling Freestream

What it is: Another FAST service similar to Tubi and PlutoTV. It is the free alternative to the cable-like subscription service Sling TV. You can access here or download the app.

What it costs: Nothing.

What’s good: Freestream has more than 40,000 movies and TV episodes available on demand, including Hell’s Kitchen and The Walking Dead, plus 500-something live channels catering to every niche from Tyler Perry aficionados to military history buffs. You don’t need a Sling TV subscription to use it, nor do you have to create an account. You just have to watch commercials.

The catch: Creating an account enables you to access more features like watchlists and DVR, and to earn rewards.

Samsung TV Plus

What it is: Another FAST service, from the South Korean electronics company.

What it costs: Nothing.

What’s good: It’s totally ad-free and has a great selection of international programming, especially from Korea, which is becoming a global entertainment leader. If vintage late night is your thing, It has exclusive channels devoted to David Letterman and Conan O’Brien. It’s also available in many countries outside the United States.

The catch: You can only watch on Samsung phones, smart TVs, and refrigerators. (Yes, refrigerators.)

