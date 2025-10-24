The Contrarian

Arkansas Blue
2h

My impression of the attendance on No King's Day 2 here in Little Rock was that it was quite a bit smaller than that of No King's Day 1. Also, I saw very few black people, even though Little Rock has a sizable black population - about 40%. That is very unfortunate, especially for the incredibly smart and likable Chris Jones, who is running against French Hill for US Representative in AR2 in 2026..

