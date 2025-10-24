The Teetering Healthcare System & Tracking Trump's $1.8 Billion Grift

One thing Republicans don’t want you to know is that The Big Beautiful Bill’s severe cuts to Medicaid and the expiration of ACA subsidies would shake the entire healthcare system. Even the economy would be significantly hurt by these cuts.

Jen Rubin spoke about what’s at stake in the fight over healthcare with Dr. Avenel Joseph—she’s the Vice President for Policy at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

And, while Trump likes to tell you he’s an America-first, swamp draining President, his actions speak louder than his very loud words. He’s pardoned his Bitcoin investor, he’s demanded $230 million from the DOJ, and he’s in the middle of destroying the East Wing of the White House after saying he wouldn’t.

The administration’s blatant corruption is so rapid and expansive, it can be hard to keep up with all of the scams.

Thankfully, American Progress has unveiled the Trump Take Tracker, a “real-time financial tracker documenting the cash and gifts that President Donald Trump and his family have received by selling the presidency.”

Will Ragland, [19:30] VP of Research for the Advocacy and Outreach Department at American Progress, walked Jen through the tracker and why honest recording is a step towards accountability.

The tracker can be found on the American Progress website.