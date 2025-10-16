Evening Roundup, October 16
Featuring Abigail Spanberger with Jen Rubin, Tom Malinowski, "The Tea" with April Ryan, Azza Cohen, Josh Levs, Meredith Blake, RJ Matson, and "The Democracy Movement"
From: Joel
Subject: For Mike Johnson, Tom Emmer, Roger Marshall and Steve Scalise RE: NO KINGS DAY!
Date: October 16, 2025 at 1:43:21 PM edt
To: jeffrey.kuckuck@mail.house.gov, christopher.maneval@mail.house.gov, brent_robertson@marshall.senate.gov, megan.miller@mail.house.gov, claire.trokey@mail.house.gov, garrett.fultz@mail.house.gov, hayden.haynes@mail.house.gov
Please pass this letter along to the elected-officials you work for. Thank you.
Today, I read an article on Judd Legum’s Substack, Popular Information, about the No King’s Protest that will be held on October 18th, and, in that article, I read this:
“The First Amendment to the Constitution guarantees “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” On Saturday, October 18, millions of Americans plan to do just that at thousands of “No Kings” protests held across the country. The message of the protests is simple: “America has No Kings.””
In that article, I also read statements made by Mike Johnson, Tom Emmer and Steve Scalise.
“In advance of the event, prominent Republicans have attacked the protest as un-American. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), and Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-IN) have all called it a “hate America rally.””
“Johnson described the No Kings protests as an “outrageous gathering for outrageous purposes“ and said those who attend the event “don’t want to stand and defend the foundational truths of this republic.” Johnson claimed those attending would be “pro-Hamas“ and “antifa people.”
“Emmer said the protest involved “the terrorist wing“ of the Democratic Party.”
“Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) claimed that the event would have “professional protesters“ who were paid for by George Soros. Marshall also suggested the No Kings protests were a recipe for violence. “We’ll have to get the National Guard out,” Marshall said. “Hopefully, it will be peaceful. I doubt it.””
To Marshall, to Johnson, to Emmer and to Scalise:
In my opinion, your statements are either the by-product of being dumbasses or they are the byproduct of idiots sucking up to an imperial scumbag. (And you damn well know who I am referring to – America’s Presidential Accident & Disgrace, Donald J Trump.
I am going to participate in the protest. I am an anti-fascist. My father and father-in-law were also anti-fascists. The both fought in WW2 to stamp out Adolf Hitler, Hitler’s Nazi’s, and the spread of fascism. It “sounds to me like” there are a whole host of Republican dumbasses, dumbasses who don’t understand the meaning of the word “anti”. In an effort to educate you, the word “anti” means AGAINST. That’s right, “antifascist” is the term used to describe a person who is against fascism. If you are not an antifascist, you are on the other side, you are a pro-fascist, which means, if scum Hitler were still alive, you would be pro-fascism, pro-Hitler, pro-Nazi.
As to people being paid to attend the No King’s Protest, OMG, you must be off your rockers! In America, our great country, no one has to pay anyone to protest the immunity that our so-called SCOTUS has granted to wannabe-dictator Trump. Trump is a well-known liar, con, fraud and grifter, a liar who is trampling on our Constitution and Democracy. In our great country, no one is above the law. No. One.
Johnson’s statement about protesters being “pro-Hamas” was so goddamn fucking dumb it’s not even worth writing about.
People who participate the No-Kings protest LOVE America and are American Patriots. What we don’t love are the band of inept imbeciles who are sucking up to Scumbag Trump and the inept imbeciles Scumbag Trump has appointed to important positions in America’s government. Trump has created a situation that is a clear and present danger to the United States of America. In my opinion – and I certainly, under the First Amendment, have the right to shout this from the treetops – Trump, a convicted felon, is America’s Presidential Accident & Disgrace.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!