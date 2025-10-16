The Devastation of DOGE: Abigail Spanberger on How Trump's Policies Make Virginians Suffer

In two weeks, Virginians have a crucial decision to make. As the state “most impacted” by the shutdown and rapid fire, careless DOGE cuts, the economic future of Virginia hangs in the balance. The Democratic nominee for governor, Abigail Spanberger, joins Jen from the campaign trail to discuss what Virginians care about the most: affordability, employment, healthcare, and the state of political affairs.

“CNBC…. took away our number one place for business and said, in part because the DOGE effects have been so substantial on our economy.” Spanberger shares, highlighting the devastating impact DOGE cuts, tariffs, and Trump policies has had across the state. Private sector employees have felt the ripple effect as well, seeing a significant drop in business revenue in federal employee-populated areas.

Spanberger and Jen also discuss the hits against healthcare, which are threatening premium prices and healthcare accessibility for all Virginians.

Transcript will be available soon.