The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
3h

Hi all! I'm planning to answer questions from listeners and readers in the next episode. So send your questions over at https://theystandcorrected.substack.com/ by posting in any of the comments sections there, or using the form at joshlevs.com.

Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture