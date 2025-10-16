The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason's avatar
Jason
2hEdited

Ugh, as usual, Malinowski skips over so much and barely skims the surface of what is actually happening in Gaza.

Did everyone already forget how the last 'ceasefire' worked out? (Hint: Israel unilaterally ended it, then massively escalated its genocidal campaign in Gaza for several months.)

Here's a bit of what Malinowski leaves out here:

This is what the 'end of the war' has looked like so far in Gaza - 'peacetime' has a very different meaning for the stateless, rightless people who live under Israel military regime in the Occupied Territories:

So far, during this 'ceasefire', 35 Palestinians were killed by Israel the day the 'ceasefire' was announced last Friday, and 72 were wounded. Since then, at least 23 more have been killed by Israel, with at least 122 more wounded, while 400 bodies so far have been recovered from the rubble.

Israel is still severely restricting the aid that are entering the region, and the Rafah border with Egypt is still closed by Israel. Gaza is buried under 50,000 tons of rubble, which will take at least 15 years to clear. Virtually every building has been destroyed or heavily damaged. Israel is still holding the bodies of at least 700 Palestinian hostages who died in captivity, including children, including some who died well before October 2023.

Israel also still holds thousands of Palestinian hostages in captivity, including hundreds of children, and at least 19 doctors as hostages, including Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, along with dozens more nurses and health care workers. Not a single one of whom has been charged with anything, and many have been tortured while in captivity.

The IOF has seized nearly 60% of Gaza as a closed and fully depopulated military zone, including most of its agricultural land, pushing the entire surviving population onto an area the size of Brooklyn, where barely a building is standing.

Many of the bodies of Palestinian hostages returned to Gaza arrived with signs of gunshot wounds and their hands and legs cuffed, and some still had blindfolds on, while several of the bodies bore signs of field executions and others were found with tank tracks on them.

Because of Israel's genocide, the birth rate of Palestinians in Gaza has declined by 41 percent, and miscarriages have risen over 300%, while over 60 percent of pregnant and breastfeeding women are unable to produce milk due to malnutrition.

The Abu Shabab gang, who was responsible for looting much of the UN aid with the blessing of Netanyahu, is now serving as a proxy for the IOF and is launching attacks inside Gaza, including the torture and assassination of Gaza journalist Saleh Al-Jaafrawi.

The IOF, as it withdrew, launched an arson spree, setting fire to civilian infrastructure, including the destruction of an essential sanitation plant. As one Israeli soldier put it: "Every Arab house we entered had olive oil ... We poured the oil on the sofas, on anything flammable in the apartment, and then we ignited [it] or threw in a smoke grenade. This was a common practice,”

Most of the 2000 released Palestinian hostages, many of whom showed signs of torture and starvation, came 'home' to find their entire families massacred, their homes destroyed, and their entire society decimated by Israel's reign of terror.

As it did this past winter, a 'ceasefire' in Gaza means still-daily killings and maiming of Palestinians by the Israeli occupation forces. Meanwhile, 'peace' in the West Bank means over 1000 killed in the past two years, with thousands more abducted, thousands more driven from their homes by fanatic 'settlers'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Irena's avatar
Irena
1h

We can forget about any "reconstruction" until the deployment of "international and Palestinian security forces to Gaza". While the Hamas killing machine runs amok, not even their "people" are free from violence and fear. Only when Hamas is totally disarmed can anything else be accomplished. As for trump and the signing of the "peace" agreement: now that all the world politicians have had their moment in the sun, what are their plans in the shadows????

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture