Evening Roundup, October 10
Featuring Richard Painter, Virginia Canter, & Norm Eisen, Jen Rubin & Steven Cook, Norman Ornstein, the Contrarian Podcast, Meredith Blake, Jamie Schler, "Pet of the Week," & Ruben Bolling.
Trump Demands Nobel Piece Prize!
No. That's not a misspelling. Trump demands a piece of the prize money.
There were early reports this morning that Trump's staff was startled to see the walls of the gold encrusted Oval Office covered with what appeared to be hamburgers thrown against them shortly after the unexpected announcement that Maria C. Machado had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
María Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize today, publicly dedicated the prize “to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause.”
Given Machado's dedication to Trump, the 25% tariff that Trump imposed on March 24, 2025 on goods coming into the U.S from any country that imports Venezuelan oil, directly or indirectly, Trump's June, 2025 blocking of immigrant visas for Venezuelans, Trump's rescission of Biden's Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans, and Trump's recent air strikes in September and October hitting vessels on the open seas believed to be transporting drugs from Venezuela and killing 15 people, Trump believes that he has done far more in the interests of the Venezuelan people than what's her name Machado.
While he hinted that he's willing to accept only a piece of the prize, Trump has made it clear that he believes that the Norwegian Nobel Prize Committee intentionally denied Trump his well earned prize because Trump has already earned the admiration, adoration and love of every human being on this earth and it was time to recognize those who have accomplished so much less.
Trump stated that, in anticipation of the Norwegian Nobel Committee reconvening to reconsider their unfortunate bestowal of the Peace Prize, he would hold in abeyance the prospect of ordering the interception of Norwegian passenger and merchant ships to search them for contraband, terrorists and fugitives and to increase the tariffs on Norwegian goods shipped directly or indirectly to the United States.
He did not discount the prospect of accepting from Maria Machado herself a piece or all of the prize money which he would, of course, donate to the people of Norway to establish The Major Vidkun Quisling Award in Trump's honor.
how do you spell doofiss ?