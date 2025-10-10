Where James Comey's Trial Goes Next

This week, former FBI Director James Comey pled not guilty to two charges brought against him by Trump’s DOJ. What happens next?

Former General Counsel to the FBI

and Jen Rubin discuss what Comey’s defense team may be planning, and how the DOJ’s case may be destined to fail. Not only does this seem to be a textbook case of vindictive persecution (which could result in the whole case being thrown out), but the evidence presented thus far is shockingly weak.

Plus, the pair break down Pam Bondi’s bizarre performance before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. Not only did Bondi refuse to answer straightforward questions, but she continuously demeaned and attacked the legislators probing her.

Congressional oversight is a key component of our democracy’s checks and balances. As Trump’s loyalist appointees refuse to cooperate, we witness the erosion of the system before our eyes.