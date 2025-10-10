The Contrarian

kathleen mary
1h

Thank you Norm (& Jen) for your ongoing tireless efforts. 🙏🏻

Any truth to this trio pic of legally blondi, best friend jeff, & t?

https://substack.com/@ellenmitchell2/note/c-164879559?r=1kncci&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

BosPhotoGuy's avatar
BosPhotoGuy
36m

"Congress must demand that the president govern according to the laws and Constitution of the United States and tell him that he must obey the law or leave office. If Congress won’t perform this vitally important Constitutional duty, it will be our duty as voters next year to replace Congress."

It's pretty darn clear that Congress (the Republican majority) has no intention of telling Trump or any of his cronies that they must obey the law (although Susan Collins is quite concerned /s).

Whether we actually have until next year to replace Congress is uncertain (I lead an elections group in my local Indivisible). So that leaves massive protests, boycotts and other means of citizen's engagement. We must all do our part to get Democrats elected on both the state and federal levels. That means doing nuts and bolts activism. Phone banks, texting and knocking on doors. At least in my area far too few people have volunteered for these kinds of activities. It's past due for people to get actively engaged.

