The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bobbette Strauss's avatar
Bobbette Strauss
1h

Reading Henry Miller in my 20’s opened my mind to the fascinating & invigorating world of banned books - & how much great life I could find in them! So grateful…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
patricia's avatar
patricia
44m

what's a book ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture