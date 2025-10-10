By Trevor Johnson
We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!
Name: Fettuccine
Age: 6
Breed: Flamepoint Siamese (or pain in my butt)
Hobbies: Cat WWE fighting her brother/napping on fresh, clean laundry/shedding beyond all comprehension/begging for wet food like it’s her birthday every day
Worst/Best Moment:
BEST:
WORST:
Trevor Johnson creates many Contrarian videos. He studied video editing and sound design at Indiana University. He is an artist from Texas who tattoos and makes music in his spare time. His dream is to own a ranch full of ducks and call it “Duckin Dude Ranch.”
Love the name. In her worst moment, was she jumping up or down? If down, out of the cabinet? How'd she get up there?
I have two Siamese, Ariel and Zelda, and they are special and they know it. They are the elite of the kitty kingdom and do not hesitate to let you know. I adore them both. Fettuccine is another cream princess. What a cutie.