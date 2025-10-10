By Trevor Johnson

We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Fettuccine

Age: 6

Breed: Flamepoint Siamese (or pain in my butt)

Hobbies: Cat WWE fighting her brother/napping on fresh, clean laundry/shedding beyond all comprehension/begging for wet food like it’s her birthday every day

Worst/Best Moment:

BEST:

WORST:

Trevor Johnson creates many Contrarian videos. He studied video editing and sound design at Indiana University. He is an artist from Texas who tattoos and makes music in his spare time. His dream is to own a ranch full of ducks and call it “Duckin Dude Ranch.”