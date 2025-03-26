Evening Roundup, March 26
Featuring Ann Telnaes; Brian O'Neill; Stephen Richer; AG Keith Ellison & AG Matthew Platkin; Meredith Blake; Cynthia Miller-Idriss & Bill Braniff; Jennifer Weiss Wolff; and Sen. Mallory McMorrow
So much to contemplate. For example, don’t let Signalgate deflect us from other news. For example, children are suffering from liver damage after following RFK Jr.’s advice on Fox to treat and prevent measles with cod liver oil and vitamin A. Republicans following Trump and almost unanimously supporting what are clearly incompetent picks to lead government agencies may be the big story. Incompetence by design may be another strand in the attempt to destroy government at a prelude to selling it to the highest bidder. It simply adds to the Musk strand of privatization by destruction.
Thank you for bringing along another WaPo refugee, Ann Telnaes. Her work is compelling, impeccable, and transformative.