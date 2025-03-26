Ann is a brilliant, award-winning editorial cartoonist who previously worked at The Washington Post. She lit up headlines at the dawn of 2025 with her bold resignation after a cartoon critical of tech executives was killed by her boss—who was presumably fearful of the wrath of Jeff Bezos and the incoming president.



We honor and thank her for her courage, her refusal to be complicit, and her limitless store of wit and talent. Be sure to follow her on Substack, and enjoy her inaugural Contrarian offering, which tells thousands of words in a mere handful of illustrative frames.