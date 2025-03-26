Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Dr. Cynthia Miller-Idriss and Bill Braniff on the prevention of violent extremism

Jennifer Rubin
,
Dr. Cynthia Miller-Idriss
, and
Bill Braniff
Mar 26, 2025
Share
Transcript

Dr. Cythia Miller-Idriss and Bill Braniff join Jen Rubin to discuss the Polarization & Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL). Housed at American University, PERIL is an applied research lab with the goal of preventing radicalization and violent extremism by strengthening community resilience.

Dr. Cynthia Miller-Idriss is a sociologist and professor in the School of Public Affairs and in the School of Education, and is the founding director of the Polarization and Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL).

Bill Braniff is the new executive director of PERIL. Previously, he served as Director of the University of Maryland’s National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START).

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Bill Braniff
Dr. Cynthia Miller-Idriss
Writes Dr. Cynthia Miller-Idriss Subscribe
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Posts
AG Ellison and AG Platkin on Trump's attacks on state independence
  Jennifer Rubin
Tom Malinowski and Jen Rubin on free media and a Signal slip
  Jennifer Rubin and Tom Malinowski
Jen Rubin and Rachel Cohen discuss the Existential Threat Against Big Law
  Jennifer Rubin and Rachel Cohen
Ezra Levin of Indivisible talks to Jen Rubin
  Ezra Levin and Jennifer Rubin
Ben Wikler & Jen Rubin in Conversation
  Ben Wikler and Jennifer Rubin
Ruth Ben-Ghiat and Jen Rubin on the tactics of authoritarian regimes
  Jennifer Rubin
Jen Rubin and Prof. Michael Albertus on land, wealth, and political power
  Michael Albertus and Jennifer Rubin