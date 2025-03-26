Dr. Cynthia Miller-Idriss and Bill Braniff on the prevention of violent extremism

Dr. Cythia Miller-Idriss and Bill Braniff join Jen Rubin to discuss the Polarization & Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL). Housed at American University, PERIL is an applied research lab with the goal of preventing radicalization and violent extremism by strengthening community resilience.

Dr. Cynthia Miller-Idriss is a sociologist and professor in the School of Public Affairs and in the School of Education, and is the founding director of the Polarization and Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL).

Bill Braniff is the new executive director of PERIL. Previously, he served as Director of the University of Maryland’s National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism (START).