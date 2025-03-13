Evening Roundup: March 13
Featuring Jeff Nesbit, Jared Bernstein, Marvin Kalb, Jess Piper, Barb McQuade, The Democracy Movement, Maria Peralta, and a massive legal victory!
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work and that of independent media, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Bless you. This is amazing and so important. THANK YOU.
This is so heartening, THANK YOU! I felt so much better all day, in spite of the gloom and doom feeling about what is going to happen if they government shuts down. Judges like Alsup, and lawyers like you have made me feel so much more hope! <3