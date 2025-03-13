Playback speed
We Won! Federal Employees to be Re-hired Immediately

***Special Contrarian Alert***
Norman Eisen
and
The Contrarian
Mar 13, 2025
Transcript

BREAKING: A U.S. district judge just ruled that thousands of fired probationary federal workers must be reinstated. This is a huge win for federal workers and The Contrarian’s own Norm Eisen was on the front lines. Hear his thoughts just moments after leaving court now.

Thank you as always for your support. We at The Contrarian are filled with gratitude. Your support and encouragement have inspired us all to keep the fight alive and animated every day—in the court of law and in the court of public opinion. Thank you so much for sticking with us!

