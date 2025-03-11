Evening Roundup: March 11
“Don’t give up, don’t give in, don’t give out. Don’t get lost in a sea of despair.”
—Rep. John Lewis
The Russian-American Fascist Alliance is seen and is being protested worldwide. While Iranian men wore white shirts, tearing them open to be shot by the Shah’s fascist troops, the women of Paris don’t need any stinking shirts. https://bit.ly/4iBdePo
I read that there are people in the Democratic caucus who are afraid Republicans will blame them for a government shutdown. It is clear that the 78 year old convicted felon, Musk and the Republicans are shutting the government down. The Democratic caucus is composed of professional politicans who should know how to frame an argument and it would seem they should know how to position themselves as trying to keep the government functioning, but it is the republicans who are shutting the government down. I would hope the Senate Democrats would use this occasion to highlight what the republicans are doing. However, reading they may cave and not put up a defense, fills me with the continuing despaire I feel about the competence of the leaders of the Democratic party.