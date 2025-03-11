By John F. Terzano

On January 20, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order titled “Restoring Freedom Of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship.” The Executive Order bans the government from “any conduct that would unconstitutionally abridge the free speech of any American citizen” and to “ensure that no Federal Government officer, employee, or agent engages in or facilitates any conduct that would unconstitutionally abridge the free speech of any American citizen.” While one may think that such language would foster a culture of tolerance for opposing views and a commitment to ensuring our First Amendment’s right to free speech, the actions of the Trump Administration reflect the exact opposite inclination.

There are countless examples of how the Administration is curtailing free speech across the government, including behavior like circulating lists of banned words for staff of government agencies. The most recent example is a February 17, 2025 letter from Edward Martin, the Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, written to the Dean of Georgetown Law School stating that Martin’s office would not hire students and graduates from the school because he found the school’s commitment to DEI as reflected in its curriculum “unacceptable.” Moreover, Martin stated he would continue to deny employment until Georgetown adopted a curriculum that he approved.

As the Interim U.S. Attorney, Martin is a federal employee. As such, he is not only violating the Executive Order, his demand is unconstitutional. The First Amendment guarantees the right to free speech. The government cannot dictate to a university what an institution can teach or how a faculty may teach it. One of a university’s essential freedoms guaranteed under the First Amendment is the right to determine its faculty, its curriculum, and how that faculty opts to teach their curriculum.

Martin’s attempt to control a private institution that was “founded on the principle that serious and sustained discourse among people of different faiths, cultures, and beliefs promotes intellectual, ethical and spiritual understanding” is chilling. Moreover, as a Catholic University, Martin’s directive to Georgetown appears to further violate the First Amendment’s right to religious freedom.

Martin’s office employs around 350 prosecutors and hundreds more paralegals and staff. Students and law school graduates from around the country seek to work there because of the historically prestigious nature of the office. And while Martin’s directive was aimed explicitly at Georgetown, what about other institutions?

I was a faculty member at the University of Dayton School of Law, a Catholic University committed “to honoring the intrinsic value and dignity of all people.” Its inclusive excellence is rooted in its Catholic and Marianist traditions. Eric Spina, president of the university, has stated “[t]o be fully human, we must embrace multiple perspectives and look at the world through the eyes of people who are different from us to grow in our own knowledge, empathy and humanity.” Now, when students or graduates from the school seek employment in the U.S. attorney’s office in D.C., will they be denied because of the University’s commitment to DEI?

What about the University of the District of Columbia’s David A. Clarke School of Law, another institution of which I had the honor of being a faculty member? The school is one of six law schools in the country at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It is committed to providing a comprehensive legal education and actively recruits students from traditionally underrepresented communities—reflecting its commitment to DEI. Will their students and graduates be barred at the D.C.’s U.S. Attorney’s office?

Trump has declared numerous times that “wokeness is dead.” It is not. Trump and individuals who work for him, like Martin, have adopted the right-wing form of wokeness. In other words, it has replaced one ideology with another. The attacks on DEI and the policing of language are the administration’s attempt to force their ideologies upon not only officials and employees of the federal government, but private institutions as well.

I am a Vietnam veteran who has worked on social justice issues for over 45 years. My military experiences and those of the veterans I worked with left us with an understanding of human suffering and a desire to leave behind a legacy of fairness for future generations. Both left-wing and right-wing ideological extremes threaten open dialogue. Trump and his allies claim to fight “woke” censorship. Yet their policies—as evidenced by the Martin directive to Georgetown School of Law—push laws and regulations that restrict speech on race, gender, and LGBTQ+ issues.

Trump’s right-wing “wokeness” doesn’t just target liberal institutions. It also reshapes conservative individuals and conservative institutions by demanding loyalty to Trump’s form of nationalism and punishing dissent. Such an increasingly authoritarian approach discourages independent thought, replacing traditional conservative values and principles with rigid ideological enforcement. If left unchecked, it will lead to a version of American governance that prioritizes political conformity over genuine freedom.

John F. Terzano is an attorney and social justice and human rights advocate who co-founded Vietnam Veterans of America Foundation (VVAF), an international advocacy and humanitarian organization that addressed the causes, conduct, and consequences of war. VVAF's work on the International Campaign to ban landmines was recognized with the Nobel Peace Prize in 1997.

Terzano currently lives in Ludington, Michigan, where he continues to work as a social justice and human rights advocate both locally and around the world.