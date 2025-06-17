The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
1h

Everything felt so much better Saturday, having participated in a really uplifting protest event, and reading all about the big gatherings that happened all over the country. And now reading all of the things that he’s managed to do since then, it does feel hopeless. But I’m committed to going on and doing everything I can. I can’t wait for the next big event to go to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Jane in NC's avatar
Jane in NC
1h

Trump's desire to project the image of a strongman after Saturday's humiliation by saber rattling at Iran is completely fracturing his base. He's caught between how badly he wants to help Israel with bunker buster bombs and the need to keep his base united ahead of the mid-terms. I love this for him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture