Evening Roundup, June 17
Featuring Katherine Stewart, Alex Vindman & Jen Rubin, Brian O'Neill, Jesse Lee & Jen Rubin, Meredith Blake, Nick Anderson, Jared Bernstein & Bobby Kogan
Everything felt so much better Saturday, having participated in a really uplifting protest event, and reading all about the big gatherings that happened all over the country. And now reading all of the things that he’s managed to do since then, it does feel hopeless. But I’m committed to going on and doing everything I can. I can’t wait for the next big event to go to.
Trump's desire to project the image of a strongman after Saturday's humiliation by saber rattling at Iran is completely fracturing his base. He's caught between how badly he wants to help Israel with bunker buster bombs and the need to keep his base united ahead of the mid-terms. I love this for him.