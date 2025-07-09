The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bonnie Boyce's avatar
Bonnie Boyce
1h

Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
23m

An excellent roundup of Contrarian content! So great to have Doug Jones join us for Coffee with the Contrarians. E Jean Carroll is most entertaining and provocative.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture