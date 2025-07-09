The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
3h

Between corporate bigwigs and our supine Congress this is what it might look like in a few years. Should possibly have included the WH?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture