The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Frangelico's avatar
John Frangelico
4h

And going further back, let's not forget the people who voted for Ralph Nader in 2000, thereby handing Florida and the presidency to George W Bush, who then appointed Roberts and Alito to the "Supreme" Court, because Al Gore just wasn't pure enough or some other ridiculous justification. It's definitely on them too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Irena's avatar
Irena
3h

The best written story about American voters I have ever seen. I have repeatedly said that it is the voters who have brought us to where we are today. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture