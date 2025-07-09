By Carron J. Phillips

Every criminal needs an accomplice. President Donald Trump recognized that American voters were the perfect co-conspirators.

If you’re reading this website, it's safe to assume you're feeling frustrated about recent events and concerned about what lies ahead. Project 2025 is now in full swing, and the "One Big Beautiful Bill" has become the law of the land. A recent report from USA Today highlighted that high-income earners and families with children are among the winners of this new legislation. In contrast, individuals earning less than $50,000, recipients of food assistance and Medicaid, and those burdened with student loan debt are considered the losers in this scenario. With a single stroke of his pen, Trump significantly impacted America's present and future on a day when the nation was supposed to celebrate its past independence.

It's a mess, especially because his administration still has a significant amount of time left in office. Seeing the glass as half full feels nearly impossible given all we have already endured and what lies ahead. For example, we are about to enter a landscape in which churches can endorse political candidates without risking their tax-exempt status. Meanwhile, several major news organizations have chosen to avoid this tradition out of fear and cowardice. This could not come at a worse time, as Elon Musk—an immigrant—aims to establish a new American political party, while Republicans are already brainstorming ways to disrupt the 2028 presidential election three years in advance.

“When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy,” Musk recently posted on his social media platform X. “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.” The man who spent over $250 million supporting Trump’s presidential run, and who many feel helped him swing the election, is in a feud with the president. Meanwhile, the GOP is targeting states that count ballots that arrive after Election Day.

“There’s nothing unreliable or insecure about a ballot that comes back after Election Day,” Steve Simon, Minnesota’s chief election official, told the Associated Press.

From the fundamental principles of our democracy to legislation that directly contradicts ideals like “Give me your tired, your poor,” America has found itself in a state of unrelenting turmoil.

But, do you know what the worst part is?

America did this to America.

Throughout history, this country has seldom acted in the best interest of America. It seems like one unforgivable sin is followed by another, accountability and growth be damned. How else can we explain how Jeffrey Epstein’s client list has transformed from credible evidence into an urban legend?

The Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act of the 1960s played a significant role in shaping our society today. The law treating Black Americans and other minorities as equals ignited a fury that created a clear divide. Generally, one political party focused on progress, and the other seemed fixated on regression. For the latter, anyone supporting the idea of helping the many rather than the few or backing candidates who were not white males became an adversary. This mindset contributed to the “Black tax” backlash following President Barack Obama's re-election and gave rise to Trump and similar politicians. It also fueled the toxic and hateful environment that adversely affected the campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris.

In a country where misogyny and racism have long been prevalent, the responsibility for our current situation falls on all of us. Everyone shares some of the blame because we all could have done a little more to address these issues.

This is on white men. The ones who didn’t care that Trump made history by being impeached twice, who shrugged off Jan. 6, 2021 (some deeming it merely a “dustup”), and all the open criminal charges against Trump.

This is on white women. The ones who voted against their gender, not once, but twice, for a man who likes to grab women “by the p***y.” Yet, you still love, raise, and marry the men who keep you and your gender under the rule of misogyny.

This is on the Black Americans who sat out elections. The ones who let their misogyny and misogynoir vote for a person who hates who they are, and who refused to support a candidate who looked like them because they didn’t deem her “Black enough.” And the rappers who sold out for money to perform at an inauguration.

This is on Asian Americans. The ones who sided with this because they believed that assimilation and their proximity to whiteness gives them protection.

This is on Hispanics and Latinos. The ones who played themselves and believed they were the "chosen" minorities.

This is on the Middle Eastern community in this country. The ones who chose business over everything, who then had to watch him start a war near their homeland.

This is on the independents. The ones who voted for Jill Stein because “they didn’t like either one of them” or because they convinced themselves that “they’re both the same.”

And, yes, this is on all the people who sat out midterm and local elections. Because, again, all elections have consequences.

Journalism serves as a crucial record of history, providing accounts that future generations can study and learn from. In challenging times like these, it's essential to document events on platforms like this, ensuring that the reasons behind what went wrong are clearly understood and preserved for future reference.

The unpleasantness of our present is directly connected to the apathy and animosity that took control inside voting booths in the past. It’s an example of how the past is prologue, which then demands that we make the present ground zero for change. Hoping that things will change and be better in 2028 is a mentality that will only prolong the unsustainable realities we’re already living in. The time for change isn’t now—it’s right now.

Carron J. Phillips is an award-winning journalist who writes on race, culture, social issues, politics, and sports. He hails from Saginaw, Michigan, and is a graduate of Morehouse College and Syracuse University.