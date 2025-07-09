The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
9h

Not only will draconian laws on abortion cause a shortage of OB/GYN specialists but it will also cause a shortage of all doctors in all specialties. This is a major disincentive to attend medical school period. When potential medical school students see what is happening nationwide with the OB/GYN specialists they will quickly learn that when the government inserts themselves into an arena where they have no business being they will try to do the same thing with other medical specialists. Where the hell does intrusive government ever stop? Once they are given the green light they NEVER stop. Then we’ve allowed the government to f*** up our entire medical system. And it all started with abortion. Pretty soon the red states will have NO doctors.

If I were a lawyer arguing before the Supreme Court today they would get a tongue lashing over their overreach into an area where they have no damn business being. They would get lambasted until the paint is peeling off the walls.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Sherry Moldenhauer's avatar
Sherry Moldenhauer
6h

Thank you for sharing this important information about how so much is tied together in the medical industry and what the potential ripple effect could be for everyone, but especially women.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture