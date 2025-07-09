The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg Cornell's avatar
Greg Cornell
9h

I guess those 90 million lives just weren’t worth it. Trump is no Kennedy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charlie Hammerslough's avatar
Charlie Hammerslough
6h

We are unworthy of the giants' shoulders upon which we stand.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture