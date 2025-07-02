Evening Roundup, July 2
Featuring Jen Rubin and Neera Tanden, Jen and Ezra Levin, Eliza Orlins, Shalise Manza Young, Norman Ornstein, Josh Levs, Jennifer Weiss-Wolf and Jennifer Klein, Michael de Adder, and Julie Sweetland.
Why the hell should we care about the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial?! It was the *headline* of the NYT!
Everyone should tune in to Zeteo and watch the movie now.