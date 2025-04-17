Evening Roundup, April 17
Featuring Carlos Eduardo Espina in conversation with Jennifer Rubin; Daniella Ballou-Aares & Jen Rubin; Amy Spitalnick; Marvin Kalb; Jeff Nesbit; The Democracy Movement & Bonnie Siegler
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, contribute to good, lawful trouble, and support our endeavors to deliver the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Once again, I plead with those who produce The Contrarian — more articles, fewer talking heads. Most of us come here as print refugees — to read and discuss the uncensored word, not to watch re-runs of MSNBC debates. I know some prefer podcasts but most of us have little patience for sitting down and doing nothing while other people talk at us. Thank you.
Dear Jen and Norm, Have you read Liz Cheney's call to real, powerful fighting? Wow! Soem of what she suggests is happening but in fractured ways. She's calling for what I believe we MUST do and calling out elected Dems for asking for money daily and expecting everything will be wonderful after some dreamed of midterm election. I'd post the whole call and her plan here, but it's too long. Find it and make it a topic and invite her onto the Contrarian!!