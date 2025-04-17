Last week when I featured the collection of Hands Off! protest signs created by award-winning graphic designer Bonnie Siegler, Contrarians clamored to get their hands ON the artwork.

Ask, and you shall receive!

Siegler has added even more images to the mix—Have you NO SHAME, Pam Bondi? Have you NO SUIT, JD Vance?—and generously made them available to you for free right here. Just click on the images below to download the PDF version and print in whatever size works for you. If so inclined, please share your photos of yourself peacefully protesting in the comments or on Instagram (if the latter, please tag @contrariannews @bonnie8point5 @jenniferweisswolf). We will feature those of you engaged in the opposition as part of The Contrarian’s Democracy Movement.

Have You No Poster 9.51MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Thanks, Contrarians!

—Jennifer Weiss-Wolf and Bonnie Siegler

For context about Bonnie and her signs, enjoy the initial post: