Congress In The Dark

Senator Warner rings the alarm on the U.S. setting a dangerous precedent by kidnapping a world leader.
Jan 05, 2026

In the early hours of January 3rd, 2026, the United States military successfully executed an operation to capture and arrest President Maduro of Venezuela. As it turns out, the American people were not the only ones left in the dark concerning this operation — so was Congress. Horrifically, the ramifications of this audacious operation could ignite a wave of retaliations and copycats across the globe.

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) joins Jen to break down everything we know — and what we don’t — about the Maduro capture. Have we created a new precedent for deposing world leaders? Are democratically elected leaders safe? Will we repeat mistakes of the past?

Mark R. Warner is a U.S. Senator from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Sen. Warner was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2008 and reelected to a third term in November 2020. He serves as Vice Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence and as a member of the Senate Finance, Banking, Budget, and Rules Committees.

