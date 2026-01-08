ICE Can't Unilaterally Deploy Lethal Force

Yesterday afternoon, an ICE agent killed a woman in the middle of the street in Minneapolis. As of Tuesday, January 8, 2026, no one has been held accountable. What’s worse, the administration is claiming the slain woman participated in an "act of domestic terrorism" before being shot, despite there being no evidence of said act.

Jen is joined by Jenn Borchetta, ACLU’s Deputy Project Director on Policing, to talk through what is and is not typical of an investigation into excessive use of force from an officer . The two also discuss the exceedingly aggressive actions ICE are taking, the importance of gathering the facts, and the urgent need to keep the public informed.

If you are eyewitness to an incident you find disturbing, make sure to write it down as quickly as possible. If you feel safe doing so, filming the event is also a good tool of accountability. Then, reach out to your local ACLU office.

Jenn Borchetta is a deputy project director in the ACLU Criminal Law Reform Project, focusing on policing litigation and integrated advocacy. In this position, Jenn develops and leads legal strategies to challenge police abuse, strengthen individual rights and liberties against police authority, and advance a paradigm of public safety where policing is minimal and all communities are safe, free, and equal.