OIL, OIL, OIL!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00122OIL, OIL, OIL!Marco Rubio is being deplorable...againThe ContrarianJan 09, 2026122ShareRubio has stepped in it again… and oil is notoriously sticky.The Contrarian is reader-supported. To support bold journalism and critical litigation to fight Trump and his cronies, subscribe now.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe ContrarianSubscribeAuthorsThe ContrarianRecent PostsKick ICE Out of Our Communities3 hrs ago • The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Ezra LevinNo Tolerance For Corruption in Public Office!7 hrs ago • The Contrarian and Jennifer RubinWait, What is the Donroe Doctrine?Jan 8 • The Contrarian and Ben SheehanICE Can't Unilaterally Deploy Lethal ForceJan 8 • The Contrarian, Jenn Rolnick Borchetta, and Jennifer RubinThe Shadow Government Implementing Project 2025 Jan 8 • The Contrarian and Jennifer RubinThe Dissolution of the MAGA Coalition?Jan 8 • The Contrarian and Jennifer RubinMaduro's Arrest Made WHO 400k Richer?Jan 7 • The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Ritchie Torres