The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

OIL, OIL, OIL!

Marco Rubio is being deplorable...again
The Contrarian's avatar
The Contrarian
Jan 09, 2026

Rubio has stepped in it again… and oil is notoriously sticky.

The Contrarian is reader-supported. To support bold journalism and critical litigation to fight Trump and his cronies, subscribe now.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture