The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Dissolution of the MAGA Coalition?

Rep. Ryan dissects the cracks forming over ACA and Venezuela
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
The Contrarian and Jennifer Rubin
Jan 08, 2026

Yesterday, nine House Republicans crossed party lines and joined Democrats to force a vote on a 3-year extension of ACA subsidies. While the actual extension vote remains uncertain, this display of bipartisan support indicates that hope for affordable healthcare in America is not lost.

Jen is joined by Representative Pat Ryan (D-NY) to explain what comes next for MAGA blindly following Trump into political disaster. Simultaneously, the more moderate Republicans are in fear of keeping their seats come this November. The two also discuss the possibility of sending American troops to Venezuela without a plan of action from the White House.

Congressman Pat Ryan is is an American businessman, politician, and former U.S. Army intelligence officer serving as the U.S. representative for New York’s 18th congressional district. Ryan served two combat tours in Iraq, earning two Bronze Stars. He sits on House Armed Services Committee and Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture