The Dissolution of the MAGA Coalition?

Yesterday, nine House Republicans crossed party lines and joined Democrats to force a vote on a 3-year extension of ACA subsidies. While the actual extension vote remains uncertain, this display of bipartisan support indicates that hope for affordable healthcare in America is not lost.

Jen is joined by Representative Pat Ryan (D-NY) to explain what comes next for MAGA blindly following Trump into political disaster. Simultaneously, the more moderate Republicans are in fear of keeping their seats come this November. The two also discuss the possibility of sending American troops to Venezuela without a plan of action from the White House.

Congressman Pat Ryan is is an American businessman, politician, and former U.S. Army intelligence officer serving as the U.S. representative for New York’s 18th congressional district. Ryan served two combat tours in Iraq, earning two Bronze Stars. He sits on House Armed Services Committee and Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.