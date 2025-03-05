Welcome to Wisconsin!
Why is the April 1 State Supreme Court election in Wisconsin so crucial? And why is Elon Musk pouring so much money into it? A multi-piece explanation is offered in this State Package
Featuring interviews with Judge Susan Crawford and Ben Wikler, both conducted by Jen Rubin. Additional columns by Robert Yablon, Adav Noti, and Ben Wikler.
Calling all Wisconsin-based Contrarians! Please send us your images and stories from within the state that will help us share the story of protests, ads, and the human stories that you’ve seen emerge due to Musk’s oversized contribution—or any issues related to shifts you’ve experienced under the Trump-Musk regime.
Musk is a boil on the butt of humanity.
Wisconsin send out the word. Musk rat is trying to buy their Supreme Court like he bought Pino's win. Vacuous Oligarch, thinks everyone can bought.