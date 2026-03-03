Trump's Avoidable, Deadly, Costly War with Iran

Donald Trump has taken us to war with Iran.

He didn’t have congressional authorization. He didn’t conduct a national debate. He didn’t even tell us a precise reason for the war, how long it will last or what it will cost.

So what are service members putting their life on the line for?

Jen spoke with two lawmakers, Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) and Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), who have a lot to say about the subject.

Despite Trump’s claims, Sen. Andy Kim said he hasn’t seen any proof of imminent threat from Iran.

Rep. Adam Smith [17:56] walked Jen through the possible outcomes of the war, the potential for this to spin out of control, and the fact that this was entirely avoidable.