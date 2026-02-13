Pam Bondi's Epstein Cover-Up & How AIPAC Hurts Jewish Americans

This week, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi embarrassed herself, her beloved leader, and the rule of law in front of the House Judiciary Committee. Refusing to answer a single question about the Epstein files or ICE’s deadly occupation directly, Bondi not only disrespected the congressional process of oversight, but completely disregarded the voices of the Epstein survivors who were sitting just a few feet behind her. She did not look at them once.

U.S. Senator Van Hollen spoke with Jen about Bondi’s disgraceful dodging during questioning and how the DOJ is monitoring the activity of lawmakers researching the Epstein files.

Also this week, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Trump to discuss the U.S.’s negotiations with Iran regarding its nuclear program. This meeting comes two weeks after Trump threatened Iran with a “far worse” strike if a deal cannot be made.

Jeremy Ben-Ami [21:37], the President of pro-peace, pro-democracy PAC J-Street, joined Jen from Tel Aviv to discuss what Trump’s posturing against Iran may mean for the future of its nuclear weapons. The two also discussed the role of AIPAC in American elections, with the most recent example being in the New Jersey special primary and how the super-PAC no longer represents the best for Jewish Americans.