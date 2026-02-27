Justin Wolfers on Tariffs, the Myth of Job Growth, the Reality of Racism

Two events happened recently that left us scratching our heads — even more so than usual when it comes to politics these days.

First, the Supreme Court struck down Donald Trump’s illegal tariffs. Secondly, Trump had a State of the Union address that felt more like an out-of-body experience than decipherable policy.

To help us understand both, Jen spoke with Justin Wolfers, he’s a renowned economist, professor at the University of Michigan, and one of our favorite people to talk with at The Contrarian.

The two discussed the decision on tariffs, and what the new rate of 10% (or maybe it’s now 15%? ) actually means for the economy. They also look at Trump’s claims on job creation and what sectors are actually growing.

Justin also shares some career news and his thoughts on the anti-immigrant racism and rhetoric that now seems acceptable in American politics.