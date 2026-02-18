The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
Talarico's Colbert Moment, MAGA Eats their Own and Previewing the Midterms
0:00
-31:36

Talarico's Colbert Moment, MAGA Eats their Own and Previewing the Midterms

Journalist Katie Phang joins Jen to talk about the legacy of Jesse Jackson, the lie of the SAVE Act and more
The Contrarian's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
The Contrarian, Jennifer Rubin, and Katie Phang
Feb 18, 2026

Jen spoke with correspondent Katie Phang during this morning’s Coffee with the Contrarians about the civil rights legacy Jesse Jackson left behind, why the SAVE Act is a very real threat to voting rights, and why the midterms are a crucial opportunity to stop the slide toward authoritarianism.

And, the next No Kings Day protest is coming up on March 28th. Let’s make this the largest peaceful protest in American history. A special pre-order of Contrarian merch is up until this Sunday so you can support our work in style.

🚨 The Contrarian is listener-supported. Your paid subscription helps us bring you the brightest voices in politics & culture and fight every day against the Trump chaos. Join now

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture