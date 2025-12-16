The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Let’s Do Lunch! 12/16

A recording from Jared Bernstein's Let's Do Lunch LIVE
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Martha Gimbel's avatar
The Contrarian's avatar
Jared Bernstein, Martha Gimbel, and The Contrarian
Dec 16, 2025

Thank you Erika Robinson, Stuart Cohen, Julie, Greg Rogers, Susan Jagoda, and many others for tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and special guest Marth Gimbel! Join us every Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture